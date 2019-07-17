JIMMIE LOIS NASH CHAVEZ

Mrs. Nash, 92, of Conroe, Texas, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, surrounded by children and grandchildren. She was born in McNairy County, the daughter of the late Jesse Bascom and Lela Victoria Horton Nash, the youngest of six children and the last surviving member of her generation. For forty years she was a hairdresser until her retirement at age seventy-one, then worked as a caregiver for fourteen years. She moved to Texas in 1968 and made that state her home for the rest of her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ernest Justin Hill; a daughter, Donna Renee Foust; her husband, Al Chavez; three brothers and sister-in-law, Truman Edgar and Jennie Lott Nash, Robert Bervil and Reba Burrow Nash, William Hurley and Lola Spence Nash; and an infant brother and sisters, Ulysses Nash and Essie Nash. Survivors include a son, Victor Reed Hill of Galveston, Texas; daughters, Regina (James) Sharp of Linden, and Taffi Hill of Willis, Texas; eight grandchildren, Jammy Hill, Christopher Hill, Todd Pritchett, Christina Rocha, Autumn Urdiales, and Brandon Smith, all from Texas, and Glen Turner and Josh Turner, both from Tennessee; thirteen great grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.