JERRY LEE BROADWATER

Mr. Broadwater, 67, of Linden, died Monday, July 8, 2019. A funeral service was held Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Larry Bittinger officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. He was born in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry Nelson Broadwater and Vesta Broadwater. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and a member of the Perry County Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1123. He was a retired supervisor for Smith Engineering and Construction. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Inez Bittinger, Selva Jean Dickerson, Lola Bittinger, and Joann Broadwater, and three brothers, Reed, Stewart, and Otis Broadwater. Survivors include his wife, Karen Richardson Harder Broadwater; two daughters, Sherry Broadwater of Virginia Beach, and Jessica Broadwater of Ohio; two sons, Major Broadwater of Linden, and Clint Broadwater of Ohio; six grandchildren; two sisters, Connie Hewitt of Linden, and Maxine Hare of Ohio; and a host of other loving family members and friends.