HAZEL DANIEL

Ms. Daniel, 96, of Murfreesboro, formerly of Lobelville, died Monday, July 8, 2019. A funeral service was held Monday, July 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, Lobelville. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home, Waverly, was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Charles William Daniel and Myrtle Sweeney Daniel. She spent much of her life living and working in Nashville. She retired from Nashville Metro Government, having worked many years as an administrative assistant to the manager of Municipal Auditorium. She was a member of Hillsboro Church of Christ. Survivors include a nephew, Joe (Rena) Cron; great nephew, Nathan Cron; great niece, Hannah Cron; and many cousins from the Daniel and Sweeney families. Donations in her memory may be made to the Middle Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association, 478 Craighead, Suite 200, Nashville TN 37204.