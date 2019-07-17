FREE ASSISTANCE WITH SNAP APPLICATIONS

South Central Tennessee Development District (SCTDD) is now offering application assistance with SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program for adults 60 and over or individuals with a disability.

The USDA created SNAP to provide eligible individuals with monthly benefits to buy food.

According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), SNAP is a good investment and can improve health outcomes of food insecure seniors.

SNAP stimulates the economy, with every $1 in additional benefits generating $1.73 in local economic activity.

The South Central region includes Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Perry, and Wayne counties.

If you know someone 60 and over, or an individual with a disability, they may qualify for this Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Call SCTDD SNAP Coordinator Bonnie Walker at 931-379-2955 for free and confidential application assistance.