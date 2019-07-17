FRED’S CLOSING DATE UNKNOWN, PHARMACY WILL REMAIN OPEN

In the second round of closings this year, Fred’s Super Dollar Store in Linden is on the list of locations that will close its doors.

A spokesperson at the local store said the exact date of closure is unknown, but it will coincide with how soon the inventory is sold out.

The closure could be as early as August, she said.

Currently, Fred’s in Linden employs five people—two of them full time. That does not include employees of the pharmacy, which will remain open.

As the Review reported in April, the chain closed 159 sites nationwide.

In this latest announcement, Fred’s is closing another 129 stores—including the one near the four-way in Linden—with only eighty stores remaining operational.

Other Tennessee locations scheduled for closure: Alamo, Arlington, Dover, Erin, Henderson, Livingston, Maynardville, McKenzie, Memphis Lamar, Monterey, Parsons, Pikeville, Somerville, Tiptonville, Trenton, Waynesboro, and Westmoreland.

Other closures: 35 in Mississippi, 16 in Arkansas, 14 in Georgia, and 12 in Louisiana.

Liquidation sales

