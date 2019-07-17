BROADBAND CONSTRUCTION UNDERWAY IN PERRY COUNTY

Broadband and phone services from Meriwether Lewis Connect are being installed daily in the Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative service territory.

In-home and business services are now ongoing in Centerville, Hohenwald, and Waverly.

Other Phase I updates include:

Construction, the first step in the broadband build-out process, is ongoing in Erin, Linden, Lobelville, McEwen, New Johnsonville, and Tennessee Ridge.

MLConnect has a target date to complete the construction phase in all nine cities by

