WILLIAM L. LEE

William L. Lee, 80, of Parsons, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. A funeral service was held Monday, July 8, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Reed’s Chapel in Decaturville, with Johnny Monroe and Brad Moore officiating. Burial was at Sardis Ridge Cemetery. He was a commercial fisherman and mussel diver. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine; two brothers, Ted and Johnny Lee; three sisters, Dian Baughn, Mickie Fritz, and Dorothy Griggs; and two grandchildren, Amanda Lee and Wesley Conway. Survivors include his wife, Wanda Lee of Parsons; three daughters, Tammy (Mike) Conway of Scotts Hill, Vickie Byrd of Scotts Hill, and Velera Bivins of Bath Springs; two sons, Tommy (Tammy) Lee of Linden and William Anthony (Melissa) Lee of Parsons; two sisters, Frankie Weems of Jackson and Shelby Hosford of Murray, KY; two brothers, George Lee and Jerry (Barbara) Lee, both of Parsons; ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.