COMMISSION END OF YEAR FISCAL MEETING

The Perry County Commission held a delayed session on June 27 to take care of end of the fiscal year matters. The new fiscal year began on Monday, July 1.

All members were present for the session which lasted approximately two hours.

After taking care of routine business—minutes from the previous meeting and notary bonds—the Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with E-911, retroactive to 2018-2019, but tabled the agreement for 2019-2020 so that a couple of questions could be resolved before the next meeting.

Mousetail Landing State Park Manager John Bowen addressed the Commission to tell them that Tennessee State Parks has been nominated for the Top Park in the Country award—an honor the system won several years ago.

Ranger Bowen reported that the park has around 250,000 visitors each year, and that it generates for the county about $2,000 in occupancy taxes and another

