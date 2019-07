BEER BOARD MEETING

There will be a Beer Board Meeting held on July 18, 2019 at 5:00PM in the County Clerk’s Office in the Perry County Courthouse. This will be to discuss an application for a beer permit for Hawg’s & Hillbilly’s located at 2909 Cedar Creek Road, Linden, TN 37096. The application is submitted by Rickey Junior Simmons. The public is invited to attend.

Glenda Leegan, County Clerk

B 7/17