Perry County Director of Schools Eric Lomax is pleased to announce the opening of the Perry County Virtual School.

This new public school, opening August 2019, will provide flexible, online learning for students to complete from their home.

Perry County Schools recognizes that many families desire for school options to be available through the public school system, and the Perry County Virtual School will bring education to the homes of Perry County residents.

The Virtual School will serve students in grades 6-12. The only fee associated with the Virtual School

