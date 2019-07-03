NOTICE TO CREDITORS – LAXTON

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of William Leroy Laxton, Jr., Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of June, 2019, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of William Leroy Laxton, Jr., deceased, who died April 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2)otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice of the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notices less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1)(A); or

2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This 27th day of June, 2019.

William H. Laxton, Administrator

Estate of William Leroy Laxton, Jr.

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk and Master

Melanie Totty Cable, BPR #19189

Attorney for Petitioner

1200 North Oak Drive

Centerville, Tennessee 37033

(931)716-1048

