WILLIAM CECIL “BUDDY” BATES

Mr. Bates, 79, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Ronnie Aydelott and Tommy Graham officiating. Burial was at Gola-Warren Cemetery. He was born in Old Hickory, the son of the late Cecil Lee Bates and Bonnie Mae McCoy Bates. He was a lifelong resident of Perry County and owned and operated his own backhoe company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-eight years, Wanda Lou Nell Nutt Bates; a son, Cecil Lee Bates; a grandson, Warren Cecil Bates; and a son-in-law, Kenny Glenn Rogers. Survivors include his wife of eighteen and a half years, Pauline Sharp Shanes Bates; a son, Jackie (Donna) Bates of Linden; daughters, Marie Bates, Trina Rogers, and Lou Ann Bates, all of Lobelville; a stepson, Chris (Diane) Shanes of Only; sisters, Martha Jane (Trace) Grace and Shirley (Gary) Rieck, both of Columbia, and Donna (Roger) Renue of Knoxville; brothers, Wade and Thomas Bates, both of Lobelville; twelve grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, seven great, great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.