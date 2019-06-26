VICTIM BURNED IN ACCIDENT IDENTIFIED AS PARSONS WOMAN

The remains of a person burned beyond recognition in a fiery crash last week that claimed two lives have been identified.

The driver of the 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was Jayla Clark, 21, of Parsons.

The other victim was 67 year old Terre Brick of Lobelville. She was driving a 2001 Cadillac Deville.

According the Tennessee Highway Patrol report—which was not available at press time last week—the Clark vehicle was westbound on Highway 412 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with Brick’s car at around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, June 16.

Clark’s vehicle ended up off the westbound shoulder where it caught fire; Brick’s car exited the roadway on the eastbound side, the report stated.

Early information provided to the Review last Monday was incorrect. Two persons died in the crash, not three.

Sheriff Nick Weems confirmed this week that the car Clark was driving had been reported stolen in Decatur County.