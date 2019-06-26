TASK FORCE CONVENED TO CONSIDER FORMATION OF NEW JUDICIAL DISTRICT

At the request of the Tennessee Legislature, an Advisory Task Force on Composition of Judicial Districts was formed.

The task force heard public comments during session in Murfreesboro on Friday, June 14; several elected officials from Perry County were present and addressed the task force members.

The matter at hand: the creation of a new 32nd Judicial District comprised of Perry, Lewis, and Hickman counties—separating those three, rural counties from urban Williamson County, the fourth county is the present 21st Judicial District.

Thirty people from Perry, Lewis, and Hickman counties were present at the meeting to show their solidarity in support of the new district.

Perry County Mayor John Carroll told the Review that only one person in the audience spoke against the change, but said he had been asked by Attorney General Kim Helper—who has been vocal in her opposition to creating the new district—and that he “really didn’t have a dog in the race” since he no longer practiced law and lives in Williamson County.

A dozen people from the three rural counties addressed the task force in support of the change. Those from Perry County who expressed their support included Mayor Carroll, Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore, Linden Mayor Wess Ward, Sheriff Nick Weems, Rosanna Weems, attorney and General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore, and State Representative Kirk Haston.

A bill to make the change passed in the most recent session of the Tennessee Senate, but did not gain approval in the House.

Representative Haston told the Review:

“It was impressive to see such an incredible turnout of community leaders from Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties at the recent Judicial Redistricting Task Force hearing in Murfreesboro.

“Having such a unified effort of vocal support for creating a new judicial district hopefully made a lasting impression on the task force members.

“I was proud to co-sponsor, along with my fellow Hickman, Lewis, and Willamson county legislators, Rep. Curcio’s HB 1156, which would create this new, 32nd judicial district.

“The state representatives of these counties and the community leaders from these counties support a move to make Hickman, Lewis, and Perry counties the 32nd judicial district.

“Separating our rural counties from the ever-growing Williamson County would be beneficial for all four counties. Hopefully the Judicial Task Force will take to heart the valid reasons that have been laid out and also support this change.”

Mayor Carroll told the Review, “There were people there from other judicial districts that wanted their districts to remain as they are now. We suggested that the state not look at redistricting the whole state; if some things are working, leave them alone and just focus on what needs fixing.

“One big problem with our district is a

