STANFORD BLAINE JOHNSON

Mr. Johnson, 77, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 2:00 p.m., in the Young Funeral Home chapel with Rhonda Abbott officiating. Friends will be received from noon until service time. Flowers or memorial donations to a charity of your choice are welcome. He was born in Townsend, the son of the late J.M. and Blanche Lawson Johnson. He attended Townsend High, Hiwassee College, and the University of Tennessee, where he earned a degree in forestry. He served his country for two years in the military, then worked with the Division of Forestry as a wildland firefighter. He was an avid outdoorsman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Boot Daddy and Mama; brother-in-law, Avery Abbott; in-laws, Charles and Joy Gearhiser; and aunt, Ada Lawson. Survivors include his wife, Christy Johnson; a sister, Susan Abbott (Bruce) Effler; two sons, Stan Johnson and Steven (Gina) Johnson; grandson, Zach Johnson; granddaughter, Kinsley Johnson; great granddaughter, Adalee McCaniless; nephew, Keith (Loren) Abbott; niece, Rhonda (Terry) Abbott Blevins’; brother-in-law, Chuck Gearhiser; many other nieces and nephews; and his chosen brothers, L.C. (Joan) Jones, Robert (Marge) Wright, and Roy Ashley.