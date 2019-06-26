PERRY COUNTY FAMILIES & BUISNESSES ELIGIBLE TO APPLY FOR SBA ASSISTANCE

Emergency Management Director Gary Rogers announced on Friday that Perry County families and businesses affected by the February 2019 flooding can apply for financial assistance through the Small Business Administration.

An SBA representative is available to discuss requirements to receive loans at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, now through Tuesday, July 2.

Weekday hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday, June 29, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00. No services are available this Sunday. The SBA center will close on Tuesday, July 2, at 4:00 p.m.