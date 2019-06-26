KENNITH WAINE HOLDER

Mr. Holder, 79, of Linden, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, June 21, 2019, noon, in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Warren County, the son of the late Robert Patrick Holder and Leota Newby Holder. He worked at Central State in Nashville, then later moved to the Maximum Security Office there. He and his wife Joan were the first to take the test for Nursing Home Administrators. In 1967 they were the first leasers and co-administrators of Perry County Nursing Home, serving until 1974, before leaving to run Lewis County Manor in Hohenwald. He loved fishing, boating, and going to the beach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald Waine Holder, a granddaughter, Brandy Mathis, and a brother, Clyde Holder. Survivors include his wife, Joan Ledbetter Holder; a daughter, Sandra Mathis; a grandson, Zach Mathis; a brother, Oris Holder of Christiana, and host of other family members and friends.