JIMMY LADON TAYLOR

Mr. Taylor, 74, of Lobelville, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Alive Hospice, Nashville. A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Linden Church of God, with Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was in the Linden Church of God cemetery. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Polan, Georgia, the son of the late John Wesley Taylor and Betty Liza Fincher Taylor. He was a member and elder at Linden Church of God, a member of the NRA, and enjoyed all things outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Selena Ann Taylor; three brothers, J.W. Taylor, Lawrence Taylor, and Elvin “Shorty” Harlon; and one sister, Verby Hufstetler. Survivors include three daughters, Theresa (Tony) Serpone of Linden, Nancy (Jason) Mathison of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and LaDonna Taylor of Edge Water, Florida; three sisters, Marie Bunch of Ocala, Florida, Joyce Spivey of Bryson City, North Carolina, and Jeanette (Wallace) Laseter of Melbourne, Florida; eight grandchildren, Brittany Frizzelle, Vincent Mazzie, Ivy Hernandez, Joshua Lewis, Grace Mathison, Victoria and Christopher Theurer, and Hailey Diaz; give great grandchildren, Ayo and Bella Bello, Nayomi and Natalie Hernandez, and Psymon Frizzelle.