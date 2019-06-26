ISAAC ONEAL KILPATRICK

Mr. Kilpatrick, 73, of Linden, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, June 23, 2019, 2:30 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was at Dean Cemetery. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Isaac Newton Kilpatrick and Sallie Matt Comer Kilpatrick. He was a retired supervisor for Elk and Duck River Association. He loves fishing, hunting, CB radios, and collecting knives. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Delvine Hinson, Alice Cotham, Kay Stinnett, Wilma Kilpatrick, and Leona Churchwell, and brothers, Clyde, Bill, and James Kilpatrick. Survivors include his wife, Margaret King Kilpatrick; daughters, Deanna (Keith) Brown of Mt. Pleasant, and Denise Stanford of Henderson; a son, Isaac Oneal “Sam” (Rhonda) Kilpatrick of Alexandria; mother-in-law, Mary King Bennett; grandchildren, Nicholas Reeves, Nathaniel Reeves, Jamie Vibbert, Leah (Cory) Kennedy, Harley Crowe, and Blake Crowe; brothers, Roy (Mary Jane) Kilpatrick and Jimmy (Willodean) Kilpatrick, both of Lobelvlle, and Ray Kilpatrick of Hohenwald’ and a host of other family members and friends.