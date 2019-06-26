DO YOU KNOW WHAT NATURAL GAS SMELLS LIKE?

Natural gas is a colorless, odorless gas; however, a chemical that smells like rotten eggs is added to help detect a possible leak. If you smell gas or recognize one of the other warning signs of a gas leak, leave the area immediately. Don’t try to repair the leak yourself or use anything that might create a spark, such as a cell phone. Avoid using potential ignition sources, such a telephones, doorbells, electric switches or motor vehicles. Never try to extinguish a gas fire or operate any pipeline valves. Immediately call Linden City Hall from an outside telephone (941)589-2736 or 911. All suspected leaks and reports of gas odors are checked FREE of charge.

Do your part to familiarize yourself and your family with these natural gas safety tips and continue to enjoy the value, comfort and benefits of America’s cleanest, most efficient energy source!

Paid for by Linden Natural Gas

B 7/3