PERRY COUNTY RESIDENT KILLED IN TRAGIC TRACTOR ACCIDENT

A Perry County resident lost his life last week in a tragic tractor accident.

Stan Johnson, 77, died of injuries suffered when his tractor went over a bluff on the Buffalo River, on property he owned off Highway 13 South, near Boy Scout Camp Road, according to Sheriff Nick Weems.

Johnson lived in a home on Highway 412 West of Linden on Cypress Creek.

Sheriff Weems said it appeared Johnson was clearing a spot of his land, possibly for construction purposes, when he got too close to the bluff edge and went over.

The tractor landed in the river,

