SUMMER FOOD PROGRAM NOW PROVIDING TAKE-HOME MEALS

A new grant is allowing Perry County Youth Centers (PCYC) to offer another free food service for kids and families this summer.

In addition to the regular meals served on site at Lobelville Library and Linden Elementary, PCYC is providing take home meal boxes two days a week for families to help supplement supper.

Any needy family may receive the meal boxes, with no forms to fill out or eligibility requirements.

If you can benefit from this service, please stop by The Moore Firm in Linden, or Mama Rotgers’ Trophy Boutique in Lobelville (behind Heath’s Cee Bee) between the hours of 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.

The take-home boxes are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, now through July 26.

PCYC continues to serve free, on-site meals for kids this summer, Monday through Friday.

The program, funded by the USDA and the Department of Human Services, will run through Wednesday, July 31, 2019, offering breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18, with no documentation required.

Adults age 19 may also participate if they are currently in high school.

All participants must eat their meals at the program site location during these times:

