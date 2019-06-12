RANGER SENTENCED TO TWENTY YEARS ON DRUG CHARGES

Lobelville Man Sentenced for Conspiracy to Distribute Meth and Fentanyl, Felon in Possession of Firearms

Daniel Ranger, 33, of Lobelville, has been sentenced to 240 months imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, aiding and abetting the distribution and attempted distribution of a detectable amount of Fentanyl and being a felon in possession of firearms.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the sentence last week.

According to information presented in court, on February 28, 2017, officers with the Lawrenceburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle operated by Ranger.

Ranger was found to be in possession of various items located throughout the vehicle to include: a Taurus 9mm handgun, a ballistics vest, three cellular phones, 5.5 grams of methamphetamine/ice and $10,241 in cash.

On October 7, 2017, Ranger was again stopped operating a motor vehicle while having a suspended driver’s license.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office searched the vehicle and recovered $98,360 in cash, 37 sildenafil tablets, 50 tadalafil tablets, and a drug ledger.

After deputies removed Ranger from their patrol vehicle, they found a $5 bill, a syringe, and 2.4 grams of methamphetamine/ice in the backseat.

On October 24, 2017, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding an automobile wreck.

The caller advised that a vehicle with front end damage was located in the ditch.

Ranger was identified exiting the scene of the accident. As officers arrived,

