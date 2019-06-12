MUSIC ON MAIN RETURNS TO COURTHOUSE SQUARE THIS SATURDAY

After a weekend off for the Perry County Flood Relief Benefit, Music on Main Street resumes this Saturday in Linden with a special line-up of dance and music.

JoJo’s Next Generation Cloggers competition team, of Waverly, with Synergy of Sound members McKenzie Scherzinger, Alley Brown, Michael Dexter, and Arlee Fowlkes, bring their talents to the MOM stage.

Traveler is all set to perform a variety of cover music from the 1960’s to the present, focusing primarily on rock, pop, and country classic hits.

Traveler was formed in Clarksville when guitarist Kevin Rea asked percussionist Robert Jackson to put together a band in 2009. Kevin and Robert had known each other and played music together on and off since the late 1980’s. They are joined by bassist Bob Bergren.

The Showtime band was formed in the spring of 2018 with the intentions of creating a unique sound that would deliver musical pleasure to all ages as well as performing the hits of all the music spectrums.

Versatility is the main objective of this group by playing hits from the 50’s all the way to today’s music.

From vintage country hits to the latest that are being played on the radio, this group is sure to please any audience.

The Showtime Band also falls in the groove with classics from the oldies to the R&B sound that will guarantee to get you grooving.

On regular occasions this band will invite members of the audience to participate in the show and to help create a positive and entertaining experience.

Bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes.

Concessions by local nonprofit groups, cheerleaders, scouts, fire departments, churches, and other organizations.

MOM is sponsored by the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Perry County Chamber of Commerce, 101.3 WOPC, Buffalo River Review, Perry County Cultural Arts Commision, and The Commodore Hotel & Music Café.

At MOM, find information about the Perry County Community Collaborative’s early literacy effort and free books for kids, and the Perry County Youth Centers’ free summer meal program for kids.

All shows start at 7:00 p.m. Shows are held at either the Perry County Courthouse Square in Linden or the Lobelville Music Stage (next to City Hall) rain or shine (indoor locations nearby in case of inclement weather).