QUALIFIED INMATES CAN WORK LOCAL BUSINESSES

With a July 1 target date, qualified inmates at the Perry County Jail may be allowed to work for established businesses in the community—and get paid.

The Perry County Commission earlier this year approved the Perry County Jail Workhouse Program. Sheriff Nick Weems addressed the Commission at their most recent session, May 20, and reported the program details.

Qualified inmates who were sentenced to serve their time in the Perry County jail on non-violent offenses may be able, with the Sheriff’s approval, to take jobs at Perry County businesses that have been in operation for six months or longer.

The employer will be responsible for picking up and checking out the inmate, and for bringing the worker back to the jail at a specified time and checking him back in.

The employer agrees to pay the inmate at least $8 per hour, and the inmate agrees to pay the county $35 a day from the proceeds of his employment to offset costs of incarceration.

Inmates also agree that any child support payments or fines due related to their crime will be paid from the proceeds of their employment.

A page of rules and regulations, available from the Jail, must be met, along with a number of forms and waivers that must be signed.

In other action, the Commission approved the following motions:

–to appoint Howard O’Guin, Jessie Ruth Tiller, and Dianne Sanford to additional terms on the Perry County Public Library Board;

–to appoint Austin Pevahouse, Barbara Garrett, and George Duncan to the Perry County Board of Equalization;

–to approve an additional $300 to establish

