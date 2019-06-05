MTLSP HOSTS JUNIOR FISHING RODEO

Mousetail Landing State Park will host its annual Junior Fishing Rodeo this Saturday, June 8.

Pre-registration is preferred at the park’s Facebook page or online at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/events/mousetail-landing, but no required. You can still register the day of the event, from 7:00 to 7:45 a.m., at the Spring Creek boat ramp parking lot.

If you pre-register, you can go straight to your fishing spot, but you can’t start fishing until 8:00 a.m. To receive your goodie bag you must stop by the registration table.

Fishing will begin at 8:00 and end at 11:00 a.m. You can fish anywhere in the park or Lady’s Bluff area. You must fish from the bank and all TWRA rules and regulations apply.

Age groups are 0-3 years, 4-7 years, 8-12 years, and 13-17 years. Weigh-in will be the Spring Creek boat ramp parking lot at 11:30 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded in each age group for biggest fish and most fish.

If you have a prize you’d like to donate for the rodeo, drop it off at the park office by the end of the day tomorrow, Thursday, June 6.