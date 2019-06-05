MELINDA GILLILAND WEBB

Mrs. Webb, 62, of Linden, died Saturday, May 25, 2019. A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Phil Corbin and Aaron Warnick officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born iun Alamo, the daughter of Linda Riddick Rhea, who survives, and the late Donald Gilliland. She was a graduate of Lambuth College, with a B.S. in Education, and held a Masters and 45 & Above from Tennessee State University. She was a member of First Christian Church, Linden, and began working in Perry County Schools in 1982 where she taught for many years before moving to the central office. She also worked as Uniserve Coordinator for the Tennessee Education Association for fifteen years. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Gil Webb; a son, Justin (Melissa) Webb; grandsons Lincoln Everett Webb and Ambrose James Oliver Webb; a sister, Kim (Hunter) Simmons of Jackson; a nephew, Connor Simmons of Nashville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.