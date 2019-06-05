FINAL ACCIDENT REPORT TELLS DIFFERENT STORY ABOUT CRASH

Early reports on an accident that claimed the life of two men—one from Linden—were in error, but the final Tennessee Highway Patrol paperwork paints an accurate picture.

The Buffalo River Review is pleased to have this opportunity to set the record straight.

The accident occurred Friday afternoon, April 26, 2:43 p.m., just east of Exit 143 on I-40, and claimed the life of Linden resident William L. Laxton, 70, and Dr. Ronnie James Holland, 33, a pediatric dentist from Austin, Arkansas.

According to the final THP report, both Holland and Laxton were eastbound when

