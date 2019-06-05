BENEFIT FOR LOCAL FLOOD VICTIMS IS THIS SATURDAY

The highly anticipated benefit fundraiser for Perry County Flood Relief will be this Saturday, June 8, starting at noon, in the Linden Middle School Gym, 130 College Street.

Hours of music await you. From noon to 5:30, Brian “Doc” Edwards and local bands, then Nashville recording artist Michael Watkins will take the stage, followed by Conway Twitty’s son, Michael Twitty & Friends, with special guest Charlie Rich, Jr. at 8:00 p.m.

Enjoy great food and drinks, and purchase a t-shirt for additional costs.

Admission is $12 at the door, $10 in advance. Kids 12 and under, $5. Advance tickets available for purchase the Perry County Courthouse.

All proceeds benefit Perry County flood victims.

For info: Casey, at 931-589-2216, or Tim, 931-676-7992.