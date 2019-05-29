SETTLEMENT WILL HELP PAY FOR EIGHT SCHOOL BUSES

Perry County Schools is one of thirty-nine entities that will benefit from an environmental impact settlement with Volkswagen.

The competitive grant program, which is the state’s first grant program funded by the Volkswagen Diesel Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust (VW Settlement EMT), will provide financial assistance to grantees to replace a minimum of one eligible school bus with any new diesel, alternate-fueled, or all-electric school bus.

Director of Schools Eric Lomax said Perry County will be receiving eight buses over the next two years. The school system’s share of the costs—at thirty percent—will be about $100,000 each year.

The purpose of the EMT is to execute environmental mitigation projects that reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx).

“These grants will help us to better protect our children and our environment,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “Investing in technologically-advanced transportation updates, particularly in our rural counties, is one way we are supporting the health and safety of our students.”

