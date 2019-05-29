ROBERT DALE WALKER

Mr. Walker, 91, of Linden, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his residence. A memorial service was held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Linden Church of God, with Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial will be at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens at a later date. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late Vivian Walker. He retired from the Air Force with twenty-two and a half years of service as a communications technician. In 1973, he founded the Fort Myers Rescue Mission which today houses over eighty men and feeds 400 to 600 people a day, with the intent to reach lost men and women with the gospel message of Jesus Christ. He was a member of Linden Church of God. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Walker, and a son, Robert Walker. Survivors include his wife, Carol Walker; four sons, Dale (Alleen) Walker of Linden, Dana (Dorcas) Walker of Jamestown, Richard (Norma) Walker of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Daniel Walker of Alamo; three daughters, Vivian Schaffer and Elizabeth Lopez, both of Linden, and Catherine Van Sant of Forrest Grove, Oregon; three brothers, Larry Roberts of Marion, Ohio, Dana Roberts of Indiana, and Richard Roberts of Michigan; thirteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren.