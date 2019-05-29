NOTICE OF STORAGE AUCTION

Pursuant to Tennessee Code Annotated Section 66-21-105(2)(g), number 15 in the self-storage facility known as S&L storage will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash at 3:00 PM on July 1, 2019 at S&L Storage, 235 South Main, Lobelville, TN to satisfy an owner’s lien on such contents, claimed by the business known as S&L Storage. Said self-storage facility is located at the address set forth herein where the sale will take place. DATED this the 23rd day of May, 2019.

B 6-5