MUSIC ON MAIN STREET’S TENTH SEASON

Celebrating ten summers of free entertainment, Perry County’s Music on Main Street returns this Saturday, June 1, on the courthouse square in Linden.

The 7:00 p.m. show will begin with a salute to local veterans, followed by a full line-up of musicians, including Emma Webb, Doc Edwards & the Buffalo River Boys, Rosanna Weems, Hunter Morse, and headliner Joe Denim who will bring a little bit of “The Blue Dizzy” Wildhorse Saloon Comedy Variety Music show from Nashville to Linden.

Joe will also be giving away tickets for the Nashville version of the show at the Wildhorse.

The Blue Dizzy show is an immersive entertainment experience reminiscent of a bygone era of supper clubs and variety shows.

Anchored by music and comedy from Denim and featuring special guest appearances from A-list performers, expect onstage barstool gossip and loads of laughter.

Denim writes songs with witty lyrics and Shel Silverstein-like twists combined with the “Far Side” way of life.

Fans will recognize Joe for the double platinum selling, irreverent break-up hit “Pray For You” and his latest, the ultimate redneck love song, “Together We’re A Ten.”

Through songs and comedy, Joe is determined to make country music funny again.

Hunter Morse was born with an old soul, carrying the torch for lost legends who only needed one name; Waylon, Jones, PayCheck, Cash, and Merle—men who defined real country music.

Hunter says, “I am a singer/songwriter, I play guitar and harmonica, and love to sing and entertain people. I’ve been singing since I was six years old with my grandfather, Diddy Wayne Morse, on stage. My grandmother told me that I’ve been humming since I was six months old and it just went from there.”

After the opening weekend, Music on Main will support the Perry County Flood Victim Relief Benefit on Saturday, June 8, before resuming its regular schedule.

The benefit will be held at Linden Middle School gym and feature these performers: Station Joe, Rosanna Weems, Doc Edwards & the Buffalo River Boys, Michael Watkins, Michael Twitty (Conway’s son), and Charlie Rich Jr.

Watch the Review for more info on this event.

Music on Main will return Saturday, June 15, again in Linden, with JoJo’s Next Generation, Traveler, and The Showtime Band.

The rest of the season schedule (subject to change and additions):

–June 22, Lobelville: Well of Hurricane Mills, USO Show, Rock House Players, and Southern Fire.

–June 29, Linden: Muddy Grove and The Wanna Beatles.

–July 6, Lobelville: The Sestran Band and Brian Warren.

–July 13, Linden: Pamela K Ward and Legacy.

–July 20, Lobelvlle: Matt Hundley, Rosanna Weems, Pickin Crows, and Scotty Morton Band.

— July 27, Linden: Lip Sync Battle, Miranda & Big Mike, and Outlaw Country.

Bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes.

Concessions by local nonprofit groups, cheerleaders, scouts, fire departments, churches, and other organizations.

MOM is sponsored by the Town of Linden, City of Lobelville, Perry County Chamber of Commerce, 101.3 WOPC, Buffalo River Review, Perry County Cultural Arts Commision, and The Commodore Hotel & Music Café.

At MOM, find information about the Perry County Community Collaborative’s early literacy effort and free books for kids, and the Perry County Youth Centers’ free summer meal program for kids.

All shows start at 7:00 p.m. Shows are held at either at Perry County Courthouse Square in Linden or the Lobelville Music Stage (next to City Hall) rain or shine (indoor locations nearby in case of inclement weather).