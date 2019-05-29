CORRECTION: 21st REDISTRICTING DID PASS IN TENNESSEE SENATE

Senator Joey Hensley, who represents Perry County in the state legislature, contacted the Review this week to correct a story that appeared a couple of weeks ago.

The bill that would establish a separate judicial district for Williamson County, and allow the present 21st Judicial District to cover only Perry, Hickman, and Lewis counties, did, in fact, pass in the Senate.

Senator Hensley, a sponsor of the bill, said approval occurred on either the last day of session or next to the last day.

The Review reported, based on the information it had at the time, that the bill stalled in Senate committee. Senator Hensley said the bill first died in committee, but was reintroduced and passed, then was approved by the full Senate.

The bill, which will likely come up in the next session in 2020, failed in the House because, according to State Representative Kirk Haston, “On the House floor it didn’t pass after a couple of Representatives said they urged members to wait for the Judicial Task Force to complete their report before any decisions are made about

