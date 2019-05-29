BETTY TURNBO LINEBERRY

Mrs. Lineberry, 81, of Clifton, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, May 24, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Clyde Carroll officiating. Burial was at Riverside Methodist Church Cemetery, Clifton. She waa born in Waynesboro, the daughter of the late Kenny Lee Turnbo and Mary Jane Boyd Turnbo. She retired from Johnson Controls TEAMLINDEN where she was the payroll clerk for sixteen years. She graduated from Frank Hughes High School in 1955, and was a member of Clifton Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Clara Marie Bunch and Dorothy Turnbo, and a brother, Bobby Turnbo. Survivors include her husband of sixty-three years, Leonard Earl Lineberry; a son, Joe Lineberry of Hohenwald; granddaughter Malorie Lineberry; sister Delilah Collins of Mississippi; brother John Thomas (Arnell) Turnbo of Waynesboro; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.