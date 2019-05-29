ANDREW “GUMP” JACKSON

Mr. Jackson, 67, of Waverly, died Friday, May 17, 2019, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville. A funeral service was held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel, with Larry Sawyer, brother-in-law, and Jeremy McFarlin officiating. A Boilermaker’s Eulogy was conducted at the start of the service. His wishes were to be cremated. He was born in Lobelville, the son of the late William Jackson and Myrtle Doyle Jackson. He was a member of Wildwood Valley Church of Christ, the Elks Lodge, and Cotton Valley Masonic Lodge. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from the Boilermaker Union Local #455. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Jackson; a sister, Bonnie DePriest; and two brothers-in-law, Jack Westbrook and Gerald Bone. Survivors include his wife of thirty-nine years, Vickie Murphree Jackson; a son, Johnny Joe Jackson of Waverly; a daughter, Tiffany (Greg) Burcham of Hurricane Mills; grandchildren, Samarah Wallace, William Lee Jackson, and Randall Burcham; sisters, Bettye Westbrook of Centerville, and Anne Bone of Waverly; brother-in-law Lee Ed DePriest of Waverly; and sister-in-law Shelley (Johnny) Whitfield of Waverly.