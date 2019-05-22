TYPE O BLOOD SHORTAGE: PLEASE DONATE

The American Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood and urges eligible donors to give now to help patients facing trauma and other life-threatening situations.

As a thank-you for helping replenish the blood supply, all donors who come to give blood or platelets now June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

Right now, the Red Cross has less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, where it can be most critical.

That means just six units of type O blood are available for every 100,000 people, but at least 14 are needed every day.

“All blood types are urgently needed, but we’re facing a critical shortage of type O blood – the blood group most needed by hospitals,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.

“Because it’s vitally important for hospitals to have type O blood available when every second counts, type O donors are urged to donate now and make a point to donate often.”

Your local opportunities to be a blood donor:

–Monday, June 3, Clifton Church of Christ, 313 Main Street, 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.;

–Thursday, June 6, Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.