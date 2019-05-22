SUMMERTIME MEALS FREE FOR LOCAL KIDS

Perry County Youth Centers has, for the second year, been awarded a grant to provide free meals for kids this summer, Monday through Friday.

The program, funded by the USDA and the Department of Human Services, will run from Monday, June 3, through Wednesday, July 31, 2019, offering breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18, with no documentation required.

Adults age 19 may also participate if they are currently in high school.

All participants must eat their meals at the program site location during these times:

–Lobelville Public Library: breakfast from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., and lunch from noon to 1:00 p.m.

–Linden Elementary: breakfast from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

The only expected closure date is Tuesday, July 4.

For more information, call 931-589-3111, follow the Perry County Youth Centers Facebook page, or visit the website, pcyouthcenters.org.

The service is not available on weekends.