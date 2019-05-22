NIMA MAE LAWRENCE

Mrs. Lawrence, 83, of Jackson, formerly of Linden, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Maplewood Health Care in Jackson. A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Travis Penney officiating. Burial was at Lawrence Cemetery. She was born in Tennessee City, the daughter of the late Calvin Beasley Mathes and Resia Lee Horner Mathes. She was a longtime member of Linden United Methodist Church and Howard’s Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School to young and older students. She was also a Lay Preacher. She was employed at both Linden Apparel plants for over thirty years, working her way up to supervisor and then as engineer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Lawrence, and two brothers, Robert Lee Mathes and Jesse William Mathes. Survivors include her son, Tom (Janet) Rainey of Boone, North Carolina; daughter, Resia Rainey of Jackson; grandchildren, Alexander Worthman, Michelle Mikeal, Tyler Worthman, and Zachary Rainey; great grandchildren, Zoey and Enzo Mikeal; and a host of other loving family members and friends.