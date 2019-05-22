MARY HELEN BARBER

Ms. Barber, 90, of Centerville, died Friday, May 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Centerville. Burial will take place at Downey Cemetery in Hohenwald. She was born in Linden, the daughter of Kinchen William and Edna Hinson Barber. She graduated from Perry County High School in 1947, and later earned her Bachelor of Science in 1958, and Master of Arts in Education in 1975 from Austin Peay State University. She loved children and turned that passion into a forty-six year career, first as a classroom teacher and later as a librarian for Hickman County Independent School District. She was an active member in several community service organizations, holding leadership positions in the Centerville Women’s Club, and Hickman County Chrysanthemum Society. She also served in a number of education organizations and was a member of the Centerville Church of Christ for more than fifty years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Levi Barber and Guy Villous Barber, and four sisters, Ruth Louise Barber, Gusta Jane McKee, Grace Frank, and Nora Aline Ellis. Survivors include loving nieces and nephews, devoted extended family, and many throughout her community that were honored to call her friend.