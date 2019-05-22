DEREK DAMON HINSON

Mr. Hinson, 46, of Memphis, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his residence. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, 6:00 p.m., at the St. George Church, 8250 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, Tennessee. His wishes were for his body to be donated for research. He was the son of Ronny and Beverly Hinson of Waverly, and Kevin and Kathy Shelby of Chattanooga. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of three years, Maureen McDonald Hinson; a loving sister, Corinne Hinson of Chattanooga; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Carrie McDonald; sisters-in-law, Michelle (John) Wagner and Melissa McDonald, both of Memphis; brothers-in-law, Mike (Katie) McDonald of Memphis, and Rob (Erika) McDonald of Knoxville; stepbrother, David (Amie) Bone of Nashville; stepsister, Holly (Glen) Hall of Mobile, Alabama; two canine companions, Jeter & Jackson; and a host of other friends and relatives.