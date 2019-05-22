BENEFIT FUNDRAISER FOR FLOOD VICTIMS

Mark your calendar for a big event—a benefit fundraiser for Perry County Flood Relief—on Saturday, June 8, starting at noon, in the Linden Middle School Gym, 130 College Street.

Hours of music await you. From noon to 5:30, Brian “Doc” Edwards and local bands, then Nashville recording artist Michael Watkins will take the stage, followed by Conway Twitty’s number one son, Michael Twitty & Friends, with special guest Charlie Rich, Jr. at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on this upcoming benefit, be sure and pick up a copy of this week’s edition of the Buffalo River Review.