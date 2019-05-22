FEMA DENIED LOCAL ASSISTANCE, GOVERNOR APPEALED

Perry is one of five counties statewide whose request for individual assistance to residents affected by recent floods and storms has been denied by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

No reason has been offered as to why the request was denied for Perry, Decatur, Hardin, Humphreys, and Sevier counties, but Governor Bill Lee, on Friday, filed an appeal of the FEMA decision.

The period covered by the governor’s original request was February 29 to March 30, 2019, when Perry County suffered severe flooding—especially along the Tennessee River—resulting in substantial property damages and losses.

For more on this story, be sure and pick up a copy of this week’s issue of the Buffalo River Review.