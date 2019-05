The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce a new graduate from their GED program.

Cody Higdon is one of the first of many to continue his education and take advantage of the program offered to all inmates.

Sheriff Nick Weems told the Review that the new program was introduced in October 2018 as part of a goal to reducing recidivism.

