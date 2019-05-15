RESCUE SQUAD CELEBRATES FIFTIETH ANNIVERSARY

The Perry County Rescue Squad is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary, and members invite you to join in this observance.

This Saturday, May 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Squad headquarters, Perry County Emergency Operations Center, 300 Venture Drive, Linden, enjoy hot dogs, chips, soft drinks, and popcorn—all served free in appreciation of your support throughout the years.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

The PC Rescue Squad was formed in May, 1969. On Saturday, all rescue squad equipment will be on display.