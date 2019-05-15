PCHS BACCALEAUREATE SERVICE THIS SUNDAY By Editor | May 15, 2019 | 0 The Perry County Ministerial Alliance presents the 2019 Baccalaureate Service this Sunday, May 19, at Perry County High School Rhodes Memorial Gymnasium at 5:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and help honor the graduating class. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts COMMISSIONER McCORD VISITS NEXT TUESDAY May 15, 2019 | No Comments » RESCUE SQUAD CELEBRATES FIFTIETH ANNIVERSARY May 15, 2019 | No Comments » SHERIFF’S OFFICE GED PROGRAM’S NEW GRADUATE May 15, 2019 | No Comments »