COMMISSIONER McCORD VISITS NEXT TUESDAY

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord will hold a town hall meeting on workforce development next Tuesday, May 21, at Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden.

The town hall will take place from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Commissioner McCord will discuss with locally elected officials, business leaders, educators, and Perry County residents the workforce development hurdles and opportunities that exist in this community.

The Commissioner is traveling the state and visiting nearly a dozen counties to learn from the citizens living in each community what can be done on the state level to help them maintain and attract a qualified workforce.