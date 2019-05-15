BARBARA REES RILEY

Mrs. Riley, 81, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Nashville. A funeral service was held Monday, May 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, with Casey Jones officiating. Burial was at Worley Cemetery in Waynesboro. She was born in Lanham, Maryland, the daughter of the late George Garland Rees and Aurelia Virginia Yountz Rees. She was a retired medical records clerk from Orlando Regional Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Mack Riley. Survivors include three daughters, Brenda A. (Daniel) Garcia of Linden, Betty J. McVey of Clifton, and Lou D. (Jesus) Garcia of Brownsville, Texas; three brothers, David Rees of Orlando, Florida, and Wayne Rees and Steven Rees, both of Waynesboro; two sisters, Edith Teague of Waynesboro, and Carolyn (Brian) Waldorf of Starke, Florida; six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.