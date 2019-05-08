WILLIAM “WILL” CHRISTOPHER COLLINS

Mr. Collins, 26, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home. He was born in Columbia, the son of Wayne Edwards (Lisa) Collins, who survives, and the late Eva Suzanne Snider Collins. He was a team leader at Nemax, Inc. in Dickson. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Duncan Hinson. Survivors include his wife, Savannah Parnell Collins, children, Sheriden Henson and William Dominic Collins; sisters, Skylar Collins of Hurricane Mills, and Shannon Cross of Hohenwald; brothers, Jacob Collins and Aaron Collins; nieces, Jasmin, Amari, and Piper; nephew, Wesley; and a host of other loving family members and friends.