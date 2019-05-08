OPIOID COMPLICATIONS: PERRY IN TOP FIFTY U.S. COUNTIES

According to data maintained by the Centers for Disease Control, the opioid epidemic in the U.S. and here in Tennessee is taking its toll in other, related ways.

Unfortunately, Perry County is not immune to those challenges.

In fact, Perry ranks in the top fifty counties nationwide for risk of HIV or hepatitis C outbreaks due to intravenous drug use.

According to the CDC:

“A deadly consequence of the opioid crisis is increased incidence of blood-borne infections, including hepatitis B virus and hepatitis C, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and bacteria that cause heart infections.

“The use of contaminated injection drug equipment is a primary transmission route for both HIV and hepatitis C. Increasing injection drug use has placed new populations, including young people, at risk.”

Based on the nationwide report that listed the top 220 U.S. counties at risk, Perry County ranks 33. Bordering Benton County is also in the top 50 at risk, ranked at 24.

